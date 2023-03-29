The press secretary for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned on Wednesday amid uproar over a tweet that seemingly invoked gun violence against “transphobes” following the mass shooting at a Nashville school by a transgender suspect.

“The Governor does not condone violence in any form,” the Democratic governor’s office said in a statement. “This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The Governor has received and accepted the resignation of the Press Secretary.”

Hours after three children and three adults were killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale, whom police later said was transgender, Berry posted an image from the 1980 movie Gloria featuring actress Gena Rowlands holding a gun. “Us when we see transphobes,” Berry wrote in a caption.

Berry was replying to a Twitter user who said, “Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they’re messing with,” which in turn was a response to Berry's initial tweet calling out “transphobic” progressives as not truly progressive.

The social media post drew widespread backlash over its apparent advocacy for violence, especially after Republican lawmakers and conservatives amplified it on Tuesday.

While the Arizona Freedom Caucus called for Berry’s dismissal, the spokesperson and chief of staff of former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called Berry’s tweet “below the dignity of the office of the governor.”

“I don't think anyone, no matter your political leanings, would look at that tweet — any sane, professional person would look at that tweet and say, ‘This is how I want one of the top advisers to the governor of my state to conduct themselves,’” Daniel Scarpinato told Arizona Central.

Political tensions, meanwhile, have reached a fever pitch in the aftermath of the horrific school slaughter. While progressives and liberals have expressed concern over increased anti-transgender sentiment following the shooting, right-wing media personalities and conservative activists have portrayed the tragedy as an apocalyptic war between trans people and Christians.