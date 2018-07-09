Katie Holmes Checks Out Irish Wedding Venue

Katie Holmes was recently forced to deny rumors of tension between herself and boyfriend Jamie Foxx, and this weekend the Hollywood star was spotted looking at an Irish wedding venue, where she stayed overnight, triggering speculation she may even be contemplating tying the knot with Foxx.

Holmes, who was dressed down and accompanied by her daughter Suri, stayed Friday night at Borris House, a stately home dating from medieval times, in County Carlow, Ireland.

“She was friendly and personable, happy to talk to people and pose for photos, as was Suri,” a source told the Daily Beast.

She was said to have asked about the house’s history and its use as a wedding venue, but no booking has been made as yet, our sources say.

The home is a regular venue for some of Ireland’s most glamorous and high profile weddings, as well as a number of festivals and events.

Holmes is believed to have been visiting the Bare in The Woods festival there this weekend. Borris is also the location of one of Ireland’s most successful arts festivals, the Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas, which this year included speakers such as Margret Atwood, Cillian Murphy, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and Bob Geldof.

Holmes is believed to have flown to Ireland from Paris where she was spotted last week, and stayed the night in one of the house’s opulent bedrooms with stunning views over the Irish countryside.

Holmes was also spotted in the nearby town of Kilkenny.

Holmes and Foxx kept their relationship secret for several years, prompting speculation that Tom Cruise had 'banned' Holmes from dating for five years after the split as part of their divorce settlement.

Foxx was recently accused of slapping a woman in the face with his penis in 2002 after she refused to give him oral sex, triggering PTSD, but that case has now been closed without charge. Foxx emphatically denied the allegation.