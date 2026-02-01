Katie Miller Melts Down at Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Appearance

Stephen Miller’s podcaster wife threw a hissy fit online after watching Pete Davidson’s ICE-bashing return to Saturday Night Live.

Katie Miller, 34, did not take kindly to the jokes in SNL’s latest cold open, which cast Davison, 32, as border czar Tom Homan, 64.

“For over a decade, not only hasn’t SNL been funny but it’s been voice of woke corporate leftists and the elite - that’s why these skits have devolved into drivel not comedy,” the MAGA podcaster fumed on X on Sunday.

Katie, who is pregnant with her fourth child with Miller, highlighted a clip from the cold open in which an ICE agent complains about protesters in Minneapolis carrying guns.

Davidson’s Homan responds: “Well, let’s flip it around. How many of you went to a Stop the Steal protest with a loaded automatic weapon?”—prompting the entire room of ICE agents to raise their hands.

Katie Miller was triggered by Pete Davidson's impression of border czar Tom Homan. Katie Miller/X

“You gotta do better,” Davidson says, briefly breaking character. “I’m Tom Homan, OK? I am the separating-families-at-the-border guy. I’m the on-film-taking-a-$50,000-bribe guy. And y’all are making me look like the upstanding, reasonable adult in the room. That’s crazy!”

In her post, Katie implored her followers to imagine if SNL “actually mocked their globalist overlords instead of bowing to their groupthink,” before adding, “ICE are heroes.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to NBC for comment.

Katie went to war on X for her husband last week as Miller, 40, faced a firestorm in the wake of the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, whom he initially smeared as an “assassin.”

Katie rushed to her husband's defense after Kristi Noem tried to pass the blame for the administration's unhinged response to Alex Pretti's killing onto him. Tom Williams/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff and the architect of his harshest immigration policies was effectively sidelined alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when the president sent Homan to “de-escalate” Minneapolis.

Noem, 54, who had smeared Pretti herself, tried to pass the blame onto Miller, reportedly saying that she had acted “at the direction of the president and Stephen.”

Katie rushed to Miller’s defense, circulating his statement that pinned the blame on Customs and Border Protection, which falls under Noem’s Department of Homeland Security.

The Millers’ united damage control was widely ridiculed.

Katie, who regularly derides things that rub her the wrong way as “woke,” blew up last week after finding out that first lady Melania Trump’s widely-panned film was getting pulled from South Africa.

“Of course—since they are biased against white people,” Miller wrote, referring to a country that was governed under a racist white-minority apartheid regime for decades.