Stephen Miller Mocked for Deploying Podcaster Wife to Save Job

Behind every deadly immigration crackdown is a man hiding behind his wife online.

The White House has left Stephen Miller—the architect behind both Trump administrations’ most severe immigration policies—out in the cold amid mounting backlash after a second U.S. citizen was killed by a federal agent in Minnesota.

Now, he’s being ridiculed as his pregnant wife, Katie Miller, steps in to try to douse the flames.

The MAGA podcaster joined the blame game after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to knife Miller through a so-called “person close to Noem” on Tuesday night. The source told Axios that Noem’s failed defense of the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis—that he was a “domestic terrorist” who “brandished” a gun—was “done at the direction of the president and Stephen.”

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff, and his wife, Katie Miller, met during Trump's first presidential term. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Soon after, Katie, 34, posted a screenshot of her husband’s official response to the Axios report on X, shifting blame for both Pretti’s death and the White House’s mischaracterization of him as an assassin onto Noem, 54, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Miller is expecting her fourth child. Screenshot/X/X

Miller, an aspirational MAGA lifestyle podcaster, frequently stokes controversy on X. Screenshot/X/X

“Any early comments made were based on information sent to the White House through CBP,” Miller, 40, told the outlet—a statement his wife promptly shared on X.

He added that the White House “provided clear guidance to DHS” that the additional personnel deployed to Minnesota were meant to serve as “force protection” to “create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors.”

“We are examining why CBP was not following that protocol,” he added, which Katie, a former DHS spokesperson herself, reshared in a separate post.

But the couple’s united front didn’t land as they may have hoped.

“Stephen Miller sending his wannabe podcaster wife out to do damage control is the most beta s--t I’ve ever seen,” political operative Adam Jentleson, founder of the Democratic-aligned Searchlight Institute, wrote in an X post viewed more than 200,000 times as of publication.

Another X user, identified as Lori Fab Travels, added: “Katie Miller is driving the bus her husband, Stephen Miller, is attempting to throw people under. He was the architect of this whole immigration policy-turned-tragedy, and everyone knows that.”

Katie Miller and her son at a Donald Trump campaign rally last year. She married the top Trump adviser Stephen Miller in 2020 with the president in attendance. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Progressive podcast site MeidasTouch also seized on Katie’s role, calling it “notable” that she amplified Miller’s response. “Stephen Miller smeared Alex Pretti—calling him a ‘domestic terrorist’ and ‘assassin’ to justify his murder,” the outlet wrote. “Now Katie Miller and her husband are trying to throw others under the bus.”

California Governor and troller-in-chief Gavin Newsom couldn’t resist joining the pile-on, either. His press team posted on X: “Stephen Miller 3 days ago: Alex Pretti is a domestic terrorist. Stephen Miller today: Fire Kristi Noem. She went rogue!!!”

X/Gavin Newsom Press Office

Elsewhere, Katie, who has long had aspirations for fame, found herself caught up in a battle of her own with a Florida state senator who founded “Latinas for Trump.”

Katie has said the couple fell in love while swooning over border security during Trump's first term. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In an extraordinary social media outburst, Garcia accused Katie Miller of leaking information to the press and undermining a former Homeland Security secretary during Trump’s first term.

Katie, a former White House aide, began publicly attacking Garcia, 56, on Tuesday after Garcia warned that Miller’s mass-deportation push could cost Republicans control of Congress in this year’s midterms.

Garcia fired back by inviting Miller onto her podcast for a “candid conversation” about “what truly transpired” during Trump’s first term, including “how you labeled your then-boyfriend a racist when you were upset that he treated you poorly.”

“Let’s discuss who was responsible for the leaks in the White House, and how you helped carve the floor out from under then-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen,” Garcia added.

Katie Waldman and Stephen Miller were introduced in the spring of 2018, became engaged in late 2019, and married in 2020 at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, according to their wedding announcement in The New York Times.