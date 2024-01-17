Katt Williams Says He’s Working on a Posthumous Tupac Album With Cardi B

Katt Williams has been arguably the most talked-about comedian of the past few weeks, thanks to his viral inflammatory comments about everyone from Steve Harvey to Ludacris. Now, he’s likely to ruffle more feathers in the music industry, claiming this week that he’s working on a posthumous Tupac album with Cardi B.

Williams discussed the alleged project during an interview on Suge Knight’s podcast, Collect Call, which the music mogul records from prison; he’s currently serving a 28-year sentence for manslaughter.

“What you got going on with some of those unreleases with ‘Pac. Shit, you got me excited,” Knight told Williams. “The different people you said you’re gonna put on there. I don’t wanna let the cat out the bag, but it’s unbelievable.”

Williams remained tight-lipped about the specifics, but told Knight there will be eight artists contributing to the project, and they’ll be “only the best of the best.”

“I heard Cardi on the project with you, is that true?” Knight asked, to which Williams responded, “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

The former Death Row Records boss praised Cardi B, saying, “I always say she’s the female version of Tupac.” Williams agreed: “She’s going to mix with him nicely. Everybody that’s on it is a piece of him, in a way. So, it’ll bring it all together.” (Cardi B has not publicly commented on her alleged involvement.)

Thus far, there have been six posthumous Tupac records released since the rapper’s death in 1996, and Knight made sure to throw some shade at one in particular: the Eminem-produced Loyal to the Game, which dropped in 2004.

“There was only one Tupac project that ever flopped before. And that’s the one Eminem did. All the rest of them were successful,” Knight said. In his opinion, though, Williams’ won’t miss the mark: “But the thing is, is this,” Knight said. “I know you care about [Tupac] and you push for him all the time.”