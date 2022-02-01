Following a slew of special edition collections with the likes of Jonathan Adler, Star Wars, and Disney, the original machine-washable rug brand, Ruggable has released their latest collaboration with the iconic 1980s artist Keith Haring. The whimsical Keith Haring x Ruggable collection features an array of different art-inspired rugs featuring colorful abstract designs and interlocking figures that the late artist became known for during his career.

The Ruggable collection aims to not only celebrity Haring's legacy, but also offers art lovers the opportunity to add a dash of washable art to any home. The Keith Haring collection includes 15 chenille rugs (available in eight sizes: 2x3, 2.5x7, 2.5x10, 3x5, 5x7, 6x9, 8x10, 9x12) and 9 doormats with prices points ranging from $109 to $739.

“We’re overjoyed to launch our Ruggable X Keith Haring collection at a time when we could all use more bright, bold, and lively colors and patterns in our living spaces,” said Jeneva Bell, Ruggable Founder and President. “Haring’s ability to capture the resilience and love of the communities around him in his art is admirable, and we are honored to be able to continue to spread awareness of his passions with Ruggable.”

Shop the Keith Haring X Ruggable Collection The licensed collection features a variety of lively printed rugs with bold pops of colors and monotone options as well. Shop at Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

