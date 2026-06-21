Keith Urban Sends Nicole Kidman Birthday Wishes After Ending 18-Year Marriage

Toy Story 5 topped this weekend’s box office, earning an impressive $71 million domestically on Friday. It’s projected to make at least $150 million and possibly up to $175 million by the end of the weekend, according to some estimates. This is good news for Disney, especially considering the film, which follows the gang as they take a stand against technology, was made on a $250 million production budget. Coming in second was Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which is expected to earn $17.2 million by the end of its second weekend of release, a 61 percent drop from its opening weekend. Still performing well at the box office is the horror film Obsession, which is in third place in its sixth week of release. Directed by a Gen Z filmmaker and made for less than $1 million, Obsession is set to reach $215 million domestically, with an additional $14 million expected this weekend. Not faring as well is A24’s The Death of Robin Hood, which made $1.1 million domestically and is projected to finish the weekend at $2.5 million.
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- 1‘Toy Story 5’ Gets Huge Buzz With Massive OpeningTO INFINITY AND BEYONDThe film was made on a $250 million production budget.
- 2Keith Urban Sends Nicole Kidman B-Day Wishes After DivorceFAMILY REUNIONThe couple divorced in September of last year.
Shop with ScoutedLiberator’s Ergonomic Pillow Makes Intimacy More ComfortablePILLOW TALKLiberator’s thoughtfully designed furniture support intimacy and sexual exploration.
- 3Man Falls to his Death at Madison Square GardenBRUTALHe was attending a Goose concert when the incident occurred.
- 4Jennifer Aniston Mourns TV Icon in Heartfelt Tribute‘FATHER FIGURE’The Emmy-winning actress paid tribute to the television legend who helped shape “Friends,” “Cheers,” and “Will & Grace.”
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- 5Legendary Basketball Coach Dies at 91TEAMWORK“It takes a village,” Gene Bess once said of his incredible 1,300 victories
- 6Call Reveals Trump’s Scheme to ‘Be Remembered for 100 Years’LASTING MARKThat’s one explanation for his obsession with vanity projects around Washington.
- 7Marvel’s Latest Merch Drop Panned as ‘NSFW’AWKWARDThe fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film is in cinemas in July.
- 8Dozens Trapped for Hours After Roller Coaster MalfunctionsTHEME PARK HORRORThe children and one adult were stranded around 25 feet above the ground.
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- 9‘Toy Story 5’ Already Breaking Box Office RecordsREACH FOR THE SKYThe fifth installment of the Pixar series is already crushing the competition.
- 10Grammy-Nominated Rocker Dead at 50‘LOVE YOU FOREVER’The band’s longtime bassist was left in intensive care after suffering a stroke.
Keith Urban Sends Nicole Kidman Birthday Wishes After Ending 18-Year Marriage
Keith Urban still has kind words for his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. The Grammy-winning country singer wished her well on her 59th birthday in a post on his Instagram Stories Saturday, writing, “happy birthday Nicole mary!!!!!!!!!!!!!” The couple was married for 19 years before Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025 after separating a few months earlier. The duo shares two children, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, over whom they reportedly had a contentious custody battle, with Kidman winning primary custody of the teenagers. Urban’s close friend Russell Dickerson has said that Urban has “seemed in good spirits” since the divorce and has been dedicated to his art. “He’s always been focused on music, and so I think he’s just kind of doubling down on that, and it’s just beautiful,” Dickerson told Page Six. Kidman has also remained relatively silent about the split, telling Variety in March that she is “always going to be moving toward what’s good,” and adding, “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”
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A man fell to his death at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night while attending a concert. The 51-year-old man was at the Garden for the second show of Connecticut rock band Goose’s two-night booking. Emergency services were called to the venue at around 9:51 p.m. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicating a fall from an “elevated position,” a statement from the New York Police Department said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his name. Goose released a statement on their Facebook page that read: “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.” The police did not say from what height the man fell.
Jennifer Aniston shared an emotional tribute to legendary sitcom director James Burrows, calling him a “father figure” following news of his death at 85. The Friends star shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday, mourning the man she affectionately called “Papa Burrows.” “The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs,” Aniston wrote. “He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten.” Burrows, who died Friday, was the creative force behind some of television’s most beloved sitcoms. He co-created Cheers, directed 75 episodes of Taxi, and helmed every episode of Will & Grace during both its original run and revival. He also directed more than a dozen episodes of Friends, including the pilot, and helped to set the tone for the hit sitcom. Aniston said his most important lesson was teaching the cast to look after one another. “I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance,” she wrote. “Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, ‘Where are the kids?’”
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Gene Bess, the all-time winningest college basketball coach in American history, has died. He was 91. “This morning at 4:00 a.m. my dad went to be with Jesus,” his son Brian, who coached with his father, wrote in a Facebook post Friday. Bess coached basketball for 50 years at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, from 1970 to 2020, snagging a whopping 1,300 wins, and leading the Three Rivers Raiders to two NJCAA national championships. He coached former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell for two seasons. Sprewell went on to play for Alabama and was a first-round NBA draft pick in 1992. The coach’s college posted a statement mourning the loss of a “mentor, friend, and one of the most influential figures in the history of Three Rivers College.” He “inspired generations of students, helping shape lives both during their years as Raiders and long after they left,” the college noted. At his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, Bess told the crowd: “In my wildest dreams, I never thought I would be in front of you all today. I’m truly blessed to have coached over 400 players, winning two national championships, and having the record of 1,300 wins. It takes a village to accomplish this. Thank you to every single player I’ve ever coached. I want you to know that I love each and every one of you.”
President Donald Trump wants to transform Washington, D.C., in a way that will ensure he is remembered for more than a hundred years, according to a new report by the longtime Trump biographer Michael Wolff. In his HOWL: Tales of Our Time series, Wolff reveals that Trump has spoken about his legacy with friends, revealing his intense focus on reshaping the U.S. capital city. “Everything is forgotten,” Trump, 80, reportedly told a caller who had rattled off his policy accomplishments. Trump reportedly went on to add: “What I’m going to do with this city will be remembered for a hundred years.” The president also reportedly bragged about transforming New York, saying his hometown would not have its “power and luxury” without him. “Washington needs my monuments,” he reportedly said. Since beginning his second term in office, Trump has engaged in what Reuters described as a “building blitz” in the capital, including bulldozing the East Wing of the White House to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, overseeing a $14 million overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool—turning it an “American flag blue” color that is now overgrown with algae—and announcing plans for a 250-foot-tall arch, among others.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in cinemas across the globe in July. The popular Marvel franchise, helmed by Tom Holland as Spider-Man and his real-life wife Zendaya as MJ, is one of the more critically acclaimed Marvel properties, despite being the third live-action Spider-Man reboot since the start of the 21st century. To celebrate the film’s release, Cinemark theaters posted the Spider-Man themed cups and popcorn buckets it would be selling for moviegoers on Instagram. One item, a large red cup shaped like a hand with a wide white plastic “web” feature immediately caught the attention of fans who noted the cup’s design could be construed as something less wholesome than a spiderweb. “The industry has been intentionally making these popcorn buckets look dirty for publicity ever since the Dune 2 bucket,” one person wrote in response to the promo. Another put it plainly: “I don’t want a spiderman jizz tornado thank you.”
A roller coaster malfunction left 15 children and an adult trapped for hours after they became stuck on the Wave Twister ride at the Adventureland theme park in New York. The ride, which opened in March, broke down just before 7:30 p.m., leaving its riders stranded until after 10:30 p.m., well after the sun had set. “A couple kids were crying. I was trying to calm them down,” a sixth grader told CBS New York. According to police, the youngest passenger was a five-year-old accompanied by their 40-year-old parent. The remaining children were aged between eight and 12. They were about 25 feet above the ground before first responders rescued them one by one. In a statement to People, Adventureland said: “We understand the concern of the riders and their families who were involved today, and we will be working with our ride consultants to fully assess what happened.” The statement added that the ride will remain closed pending a full review. At this time, it remains unclear what caused the stoppage.
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Toy Story 5 has already been crowned the best film of 2026, taking first place for the biggest preview from Michael after earning $17.5 million compared to the pop star biopic’s $12.6 million. The fifth installment of the Oscar-winning Pixar series is expected to make at least $145 million domestically during its opening weekend, with some experts even predicting it could reach $175 million. If these estimates hold true, Toy Story 5 could be the biggest launch of the year, surpassing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s opening. The film, featuring beloved characters Woody, Buzz, and Jessie battling technology in the form of a smart tablet, was produced on a $250 million budget with tens of millions more spent on marketing. If international box office revenue reaches the projected $135 million in its opening weekend, the film will generate massive profits for Disney. Toy Story 4, released pre-COVID in 2019, made $1 billion at the global box office and opened to $120 million.
Justin Cary, the longtime bassist for Sixpence None the Richer, has died at the age of 50 following complications from a stroke. Cary died peacefully on June 18, according to updates shared by his family and a GoFundMe page created to support him and his wife, Linda. The fundraiser revealed that the musician suffered a serious stroke the week before his death and underwent two surgeries while receiving treatment at Albany Medical Center in New York. In the days leading up to his passing, Cary was in the intensive care unit on a respirator. Lead singer Leigh Nash paid tribute to her longtime bandmate on social media, calling him a beloved friend whose humor, professionalism and talent left a lasting impact. “We love you forever,” she wrote. Cary joined Sixpence None the Richer in 1997, becoming part of the lineup that helped propel the band to international success. The group’s signature hit, “Kiss Me,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination in 2000.