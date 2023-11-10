Keke Palmer’s Domestic Violence Suit Includes Home Security Footage

Actress Keke Palmer requested sole physical custody of her 8-month-old son in a domestic violence restraining order she filed against her ex, Darius Jackson, in Los Angeles this week. And the filing included screenshots of what appears to be security footage of a man attacking a woman in a living room. In her filing, Palmer alleges that this footage is evidence of Jackson attacking her at multiple different times throughout the course of their relationship.

Palmer alleges that among her filings is “home security footage [from] February 13, 2022 when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck.”

In one image, a man wearing a green baseball cap can be seen pressing his arms down against a woman lying on a blue couch. In others, which are timestamped at 6:35 a.m., the stills appear to show a shirtless man grabbing a woman on a staircase.

The Nope actress, who shares her son Leodis with Jackson, alleges that Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me—lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

Throughout the course of her two-year relationship with Jackson, which began in 2021, her suit adds, “there were many instances of physical violence” alleging that Jackson was guilty of destroying her “personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

“It is because of our son, Leo, that I was finally able to end my relationship with Darius once and for all and escape the abuse,” Palmer’s suit reads. “Unfortunately, ending my relationship with Darius has not ended his abuse—if anything, he is even more unhinged, volatile and dangerous to both me and our son.”

Jackson, a personal fitness trainer, tweeted a photo of himself holding Leodis Thursday night with the caption, “I love you, son. See you soon.”