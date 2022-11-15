Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.

As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway pointed out instances where she believed party leaders were slow to form a unified front.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “said in August, ‘I have great confidence in [Dr. Mehmet] Oz.’ He was endorsed by Trump in April,” complained Conway, who had supported Oz’s opponent. “Come November, we’re supposed to go back a year and say, ‘Oh my god, he shouldn’t have been the candidate?’”

“Once the voters speak,” she continued, “you have to do all you can to support them financially, message-wise [and] tactics.”

From there, Conway asserted that despite Republicans’ losses, campaign rhetoric from GOP candidates was more respectable than that of the other side.

“I am a self-respecting Republican and conservative in this way: we didn’t go and lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments,” she claimed. “[Democrats] didn’t talk about inflation and crime because they had no good message. They had to go out there on a sugar high: the political one night stand with Obama and Hillary and the Clintons…telling people Democracy will be over.”

Conway’s comments came shortly after Arizona’s gubernatorial race was called for Democrat Katie Hobbs over Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake, who declared in August that southern border crossings by undocumented immigrants amounted to the largest “invasion” in U.S. history.