Kellyanne ‘Glorifies Trump’ but Skewers Jared and Her Hubby

Kellyanne Conway’s new book makes it very clear the people she has a grudge against, and the ones she doesn’t, according to Daily Beast media reporter Zach Petrizzo, who obtained a copy of the former Trump aide’s forthcoming book. He tells New Abnormal podcast host Molly Jong-Fast that there are two people Conway goes after the most—and the Donald isn’t one of them.

“She kind of hangs Jared Kushner out to dry,” says Petrizzo, who recently reported that Conway also says in her book that Trump asked her if he should drop out of the 2016 presidential race after the infamous Access Hollywood “pussy” tape.

Both Petrizzo and Molly agree it’s a risky move for Conway to go after Jared.

“Of course, Jared Kushner still has a big pull in Trumpworld, and to kind of dish on Kushner in the way she did in the book and, kind of disparage him, I think that’s kind of another strike against her in Trumpworld,” he adds.

The other person Conway writes about: her husband George Conway. (Full disclosure: Molly is friends with him.)

“[Conway] says that she would be tending to things like dishes, dogs, laundry, managing children. And she says ‘George would be steps away from me, tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss and me,’” recounts Petrizzo. “[She is] really poking fun at him in a way while also taking some pretty big shots at their tenuous relationship.”

Speaking of her boss, according to Petrizzo, Conway “glorifies Trump at every turn” in the book.

Also on this episode, Washington Post political enterprise reporter Robert Samuels talks about his new book with co-author Toluse Olorunnipa, ‘His Name is George Floyd.’

“We interviewed more than 400 people between October 2021 and December 2021,” says Samuels, adding that the people interviewed spanned friends, family, and experts. “George Floyd, despite all of the things that had happened in his life, despite the mistakes he made and the system that seemed completely unforgiving, he never stopped fully believing that this country could be a better country.”

Plus! Molly and co-host Andy Levy analyze the right-wingers who attended CPAC in Hungary and why they (jokingly) think the Twitter user retweeted by Trump, ‘MAGA King Thanos’, will lead the next civil war.

