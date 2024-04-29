Kellyanne Conway Warns GOP: Obama Conspiracies May Help Biden Win

Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway had some advice for her colleagues during a Fox News appearance Sunday morning, telling conspiracy theorists in the Republican Party that their repeated suggestion that former President Barack Obama is pulling the strings in the current White House may actually be counterproductive.

She began her appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend by reflecting on the White House Correspondents dinner Saturday evening, where Trump was a popular target.

Joe Biden, however, took his own share of the shots, something Conway seemed to revel in.

“Let’s go through some of my favorite, greatest hits when they said, ‘Hey, we’re looking for the strings of Barack Obama pulling your strings,’ thereby making fun of the fact that Joe Biden can’t stand alone,” Conway said on Fox and Friends Weekend Sunday morning.

It’s a poignant line of attack, she suggested—but one that could easily backfire.

“But I do worry, by the way, that that becomes a positive if lots of Americans who are fence sitters between Biden and Trump, if they say, ‘Well, if I think Obama is really running the White House, running Washington, running the world, I’ll feel better about that.’”

Host Will Cain countered by questioning whether anyone is currently weighing which candidate to vote for—though he conceded that this year’s contest will probably be an “enthusiasm election” in which turnout is low and whoever can energize their base the most effectively will ultimately be declared the winner.

“That’s been a challenge for him in the polls so far,” Conway said for Biden.

Trump, for his part, never attended any of the White House Correspondents’ Dinners while in office—and skipped this year’s event as well.

The former president did, however, make his thoughts known on Truth Social following the event, posting: “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad.”

“[Host] Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!”