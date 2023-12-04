Kelsey Grammer’s Pro-Trump Comments Derail ‘Frasier’ Promo Interview

Kelsey Grammer might be “perfectly happy” to discuss his support for Donald Trump, but according to BBC journalist Justin Webb, Paramount+ cut his interview with the Frasier star short after the topic came up.

Toward the end of their interview—during which Grammer had discussed Paramount’s Frasier reboot and, according to Deadline, voiced his support for ousted ABC star and Trump backer Roseanne Barr—Webb asked Grammer if he, too, is still in support of the former president.

“I am, and I’ll let that be the end of it,” Grammer replied.

In a clip from the show published by Mediaite, however, Webb claims that the conversation didn’t end quite so neatly.

“I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” Webb said. “The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length, so ... they decided we’d had plenty of time for our interview. But I should stress that he was absolutely, perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election.”

Grammer, 68, has been vocal about his support for Trump in the past. In an interview with PBS in 2019, the actor insisted that his pro-Trump stance had not impacted his career.

“I’m not aware of taking a hit for [it], but now, certainly passions run high, and certainly he has touched on an extraordinarily passionate response,” Grammer told host Christiane Amanpour about the former president.

Speaking more broadly about American politics, Grammer added, “I don’t think Washington did us any favors for the last 50, 60 years—I think they’ve all been sort of the same party, the same bunch of clowns, the same bunch of really unpleasant people. And I don’t think they’ve been helping anybody but themselves.”

A representative for Paramount+ did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about his BBC interview.