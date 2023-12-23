Alabama Woman With Double Uterus Gives Birth to Twin Girls

An Alabama woman born with two uteri and cervixes gave birth to twin baby girls earlier this week—one day apart.

Kelsey Hatcher welcomed the newborns Roxi Layla and Rebel Laken late on Dec. 19 and early on Dec. 20, respectively, fulfilling her doctor’s prediction that the twins could arrive on different days.

Hatcher’s condition is exceedingly rare and fraught with medical risk, but she said her deliveries couldn’t have gone better.

“Our miracle babies were born!” Hatcher wrote to Instagram. “Our team at UAB was incredible and we couldn’t have had a better experience! While we are all home now, we will take the time bond, recover, and enjoy the holidays!”

Hatcher is raising money to support her family, which grew to seven people with the arrival of her daughters.