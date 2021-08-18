Manhattan DA Sneers at Pardon and Charges Trump Pal

Ken Kurson, a Trump family pal and former editor of the New York Observer, may have thought he was in the clear in January when Trump wiped away charges related to Kurson’s post-divorce meltdown.

But Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has other ideas. On Wednesday, Vance’s office filed charges for eavesdropping and computer trespassing against Kurson, 52, a close friend of Jared Kushner and one-time Trump speech writer who advised Rudy Giuliani on his failed 2008 presidential campaign.

A criminal complaint filed in New York County Criminal Court alleges that, for six months beginning in September 2015, Kurson used spyware to access his then-wife’s communications during a messy marriage breakdown.

The complaint alleges that Kurson used spyware to monitor his wife’s keystrokes, thereby obtaining passwords which unlocked accessed her Gmail and Facebook accounts.

Prosecutors allege that a review of IP address records revealed that Kurson used the spyware from his computer at Observer offices in midtown Manhattan, as well as from other locations.

The complaint further alleges that, among other intrusions, Kurson “unlawfully accessed and then anonymously disseminated private Facebook messages” in October 2015.

Kurson was among a list of Trump allies and pals to receive pardons in Trump’s final hours in office. He was facing charges after being arrested in October for cyberstalking and harassing three people, including a Mount Sinai doctor and a former friend, in a scheme to punish those he viewed as responsible for the collapse of his marriage, which ended in 2016.

Kurson’s alleged harassment came to light in 2018 while he was undergoing an FBI background check for an unpaid advisory role in the Trump administration that The Daily Beast first reported on.

In a statement Wednesday, Vance went after the Trump pardon directly, saying Kurson’s ties to the former president wouldn’t free him from accountability.

“We will not accept presidential pardons as get-out-of-jail-free cards for the well-connected in New York,” Vance said. “As alleged in the complaint, Mr. Kurson launched a campaign of cybercrime, manipulation, and abuse from his perch at the New York Observer, and now the people of New York will hold him accountable. We encourage all survivors and witnesses of this type of cybercrime and intimate partner abuse to report these crimes to our Office.”

Kurson did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment Wednesday afternoon. His lawyer, Marc Mukasey, hung up when reached by phone.