Ken Paxton Snags Deal to Avoid Securities Fraud Charges

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reached a deal with prosecutors on Tuesday that will bring an end to a nearly decade-long legal battle over allegations of securities fraud.

Paxton agreed to pay $271,000 in restitution to his alleged victims within 18 months, according to prosecutor Brian Wice. He must also complete 100 hours of community service and attend legal education classes. The deal, which comes two weeks before Paxton’s trial was expected to start, was instigated by state prosecutors, according to Paxton’s attorney, Dan Codgell.

“He is more than happy to comply with that agreement,” Codgell told reporters on Tuesday morning. “At the end of the day it is not a plea bargain. He did not plea. There is no admission of guilt, there will never be an admission of guilt, because he is not guilty.”

Codgell said he doesn’t know why state prosecutors went for a deal, but insisted that the case against Paxton was weak from the beginning. “Ken Paxton would never have been prosecuted in this case, but for him being the Attorney General,” Codgell said.

Within a year of being sworn into office in 2015, Paxton was indicted on three felony security fraud charges over claims that he worked to secure investors for a server company called Servergy, without clarifying that he was on the company’s payroll. The ensuing legal battle stretched nearly nine years.

Since first posting bond on the charges, Paxton has been re-elected twice. Wice said that any displeasure in the outcome of the case, “probably should have been directed at the ballot box.”

In February, Harris County state District Judge Andrea Beall rejected an attempt from Paxton to have the case tossed out.

Also last month, a separate state investigation into Paxton was taken over by the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section. He first came under scrutiny from the FBI after his top allies accused him of bribery and abuse of his office.