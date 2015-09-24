Kenan and Kel Reunite at Good Burger

Questions of the 21st century: Is Tupac still alive? Is Donald Trump conducting an elaborate performance art piece? Keenan is on SNL, but what ever happened to Kel, and does anyone love orange soda as much as he does?

Last night on The Tonight Show, we got an answer to one of those questions. Kel's obviously at Good Burger.

Kel, doing what he does best, reunited with Kenan to give every nostalgic millennial something we all were unaware was even missing in our dumb, boring, adult lives – an “I’m a Dude” sing-along.