Kendall Jenner Walks in Chanel Couture; Taylor Swift Pens Op-Ed for ‘The Wall Street Journal’

Kendall Jenner Walks in Chanel Couture: Kendall Jenner is unstoppable. After landing a spot in the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2014 campaign last month, the young model has officially made her debut on the couture runways of Paris Fashion Week. The 18-year-old strutted down the runway Monday in an edgy, off-the-shoulder, red-and-black tweed ensemble accented with feathers. Having walked for Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, and Chanel in the past at various international fashion weeks, the Kardashians’ little half-sister proves she is seriously rising in the ranks of the fashion industry. [ELLE]

Taylor Swift Pens Op-Ed For Wall Street Journal: Adding yet another accolade to her CV, Taylor Swift has penned a piece for The Wall Street Journal regarding the future of music sales. According to the award-winning singer, fans are willing to spend money on albums that “hit them like an arrow through the heart” in lieu of streaming services like Spotify and piracy. “Important, rare things are valuable,” Swift said of great music. “Valuable things should be paid for. It’s my opinion that music should not be free.” [Cosmopolitan]

Ellen DeGeneres to Launch Lifestyle Brand: This isn’t a joke. Funny gal Ellen DeGeneres is joining the ranks of Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow by launching her own lifestyle brand, dubbed E.D. Initially ranging from home goods to fashion, the company—named after DeGeneres’ initials, but pronounced “Ed”—is set to hit stores this winter with a holiday capsule collection and aims to be something huge. “I wouldn’t be doing this is I didn’t want it to be the biggest brand name that you can imagine,” she told WWD. [WWD]