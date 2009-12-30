Kennedy Center Honors Robert DeNiro
Last night, CBS finally aired the 32nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, which took place earlier this month. The star appearances did not disappoint, as Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Harvey Keitel shared the funny and poignant lessons imparted by acting legend Robert DeNiro on set.
