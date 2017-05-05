Kentucky Derby 2017: Here’s How to Watch the Races

The 2017 Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 6 at the Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Started in 1875, the Kentucky Derby initially drew in a crowd of over 10,000 to an open field to watch 15 horses race around a 1.5-mile field. Since then, thousands have flocked to watch the races annually, making it one of the longest-running sports in U.S. history.

At this year’s derby, expect an attendance of almost 150,000 people. Whether you decide to make a trip to Louisville, or to watch from the comforts of your couch, you can still get in on the betting action.

How to Watch the 2017 Kentucky Derby

How to watch on TV

You can tune into the 143rd annual Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday, May 6, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network.

To watch online, go to NBCSports.com/LiveExtra, or use the Live Extra app.

Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET. The actual race will start at 6:46 p.m. and last around two minutes.

Here are all the post times...

Kentucky Derby Day 2017

Race 1 10:30am WPS EX DD P3

Race 2 11:01am WPS EX DD P3 P4

Race 3 11:31am WPS EX DD P3 P5

Race 4 12:03pm WPS EX DD P3

Race 5 12:35pm WPS EX DD P3 P4

Race 6 1:13pm WPS EX DD P3

Race 7 1:55pm WPS EX DD P3 P6

Race 8 2:45pm WPS EX DD P3 P5

Race 9 3:37pm WPS EX DD P3 P4

Race 10 4:28pm WPS EX DD P3 P5

Race 11 5:25pm WPS EX DD P3 P4 (Woodford Reserve Turf Classic)

Race 12 6:46pm WPS EX DD P3 SH5 (The Kentucky Derby presented by YUM! Brands)

Race 13 7:40pm WPS EX DD

Race 14 8:10pm WPS EX