Several State Capitol Buildings Evacuated After Bomb Threats

Several state capitol buildings across the United States were evacuated early on Wednesday after what officials said were a series of bomb threats issued via email that have yet to produce any tangible threat.

Capitol buildings in Mississippi, Kentucky, Connecticut, Georgia, Montana, and Michigan were all evacuated, according to state officials.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office had received a threat similar to those seen in other states.

“While everyone is safe, KSP has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office,” Beshear wrote on X. “We are aware of similar threats made to other offices across the country.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s top elections official, said on X an all-clear was given to return to the Georgia state capitol after it was targeted.

“There have been multiple bomb threats to state capitols around the nation. Do not jump to conclusions as to who is responsible,” Sterling wrote. “There will be chaos agents sowing discord for 2024.”