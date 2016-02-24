Khloe Kardashian: O.J. Show ‘Sensationalizes’ My Family

The sight of the Kardashian sisters as children is just one of the many guilty pleasures in Ryan Murphy’s FX miniseries The People vs. O.J. Simpson. We see them misbehaving at the funeral of their mother’s good friend, Nicole Brown Simpson. Then later, we glimpse their reaction to seeing their father, Robert Kardashian, read what might have been O.J. Simpson’s suicide note on live television.

“Oh my god, it’s Daddy!” they exclaim with delight before breaking out into a chant of “Kar-dash-i-an! Kar-dash-i-an!” When they gush over their father’s newfound fame as a member of Simpson’s legal team, he sits them down and delivers this irony-drenched speech, “We are Kardashians. And in this family, being a good person and a loyal friend is more important than being famous. Fame is fleeting. It means nothing without a virtuous heart.”

Last night, Khloe Kardashian stopped by The Late Late Show, whose host James Corden just happens to be obsessed with the miniseries. He wanted to know how accurate a portrayal of her experience it is.

“It’s crazy, because I’ve seen bits and pieces of the miniseries,” Kardashian said, getting her praise of the show out of the way early. “I know it's a phenomenal miniseries. They’ve done a great job. I really appreciate the way they’ve portrayed my father. I’m very grateful for that.”

Khloe, who was 10 years old at the time of the trial, said she hasn’t watched the whole thing yet but her sister Kim, who was 14, has. “She raves about it and loves it,” Kardashian said. “But, um, not all the facts are accurate.”

“Like when O.J. was contemplating suicide, it was in my room and not Kim’s room. They’re kind of sensationalizing the Kardashian name in it, but I think to bring a younger audience in,” she continued. “I’m not upset about it, but there was some scene of the kids chanting ‘Kardashian’ when my dad was reading the potential suicide note.” She called Kim to ask, “‘Did that happen? I don’t remember any of this happening?’ And she goes, ‘Absolutely not did that happen!’”

Corden replied, “Yeah, I mean I watched and thought that would be weird if that did happen.”

Kardashian said she remembers how “cruel” people were to her family during the height of the trial, keying the word “guilty” into her father’s car while they were in church. “It was horrible at that time.”

But while things have worked out pretty well for her and her family, Kardashian added that she just feels bad for Simpson’s children, who now have to see the trial thrust back in the spotlight more than 20 years later.