Kiehl's New Hemp-Derived Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Helps Calm Redness, Irritation, and Stressed Skin

Kiehl’s new Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate is the secret weapon to dealing with clogged pores, and the aftermath of trying to extract them.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Let’s get this out of the way right now: it will not make you high. There is no THC in the face oil, it’s made from cold-pressed Hemp-Derived Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil and Green Parsley Oil. As someone who is a self-diagnosed anxiety picker, something like this is a godsend. While it didn’t make the scab that I had dug into my cheek go away, using it overnight helped take the pain level down and eased some of the redness. I use this as my 911 emergency product and it boy, does it work.

And while some people may think it's counterintuitive to use an oil on skin that may already have oil issues that are leading to blemishes, Kiehl's is here not only to help with skin care issues, but to help educate on what works for different types of skin and why.

“It actually makes total sense if you think about the fact that people with [problem or blemish-prone skin] often use products that are harsh on skin, causing it to become dry and flakey,” said Roberta Weiss, Head of Product Innovation for Kiehl’s in a press release. “When our Product Innovation team and chemists began to research ingredients to address the visible redness and discomfort experienced by people with this skin concern in a gentle and effective way, we discovered the incredible soothing and calming power of both Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil and Green Oregano Oil.”

This oil, which has an earthy, grassy smell (herbal without being uh, “herbal”), is slightly more viscous than other oils I've used, mainly because it's not just any other oil, it's an herbal concentrate. Oils tend to get messy and annoying to apply because of the liquidity of them, but this one feels more like a watered down serum. The chartreuse color, stemming from the oregano oil, is a nice change from the clear or cloudy oils I’ve used in the past. It doesn’t stain or leave a residue either, it sinks nicely into your skin fairly quickly.

While this won’t be an everyday product for me (my skin isn't as irritated as it once was), on days where my skin is not happy, I’ll be dousing my face in this stuff.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.