Kiki Kogelnik at Subal Gallery is the Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

These images are by an Austrian artist named Kiki Kogelnik, who died in 1997. She had a stint in 1960s New York, and is now showing at Simon Subal Gallery there. What interests me about her is that, even as she adopted the look of Pop Art, her content looked forward to feminist work of the 1980s and 90s. She was interested in the female body and how science and medicine touch it, and she sampled clinical imagery to get at her concerns. Of course, in the mostly male world of Pop, this was hardly a way to hit it big.

