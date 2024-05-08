Kim K Quips ‘Free Everybody’ When Confronted by Pro-Palestine Protesters

Just two days after she was brutally booed on stage at Tom Brady’s roast, Kim Kardashian found herself in yet another awkward position on stage Tuesday, this time in Germany.

There, she was interrupted by a pro-Palestine protester in the crowd as she spoke on stage at the OMR business festival. Between the protesters screams, Kardashian quipped “Free everybody” while nodding her head.

A clip of the incident showed the protester, a woman, repeatedly yelling “free Palestine” while she was whisked out of the crowd of 7,000 by security. Others attending remained silent, with many not turning their heads to see the protester who was seated in the crowd’s back rows.

Some clapped after Kardashian quipped into the microphone. It’s unclear if her comment was referencing Israeli hostages in Gaza or for increased freedoms for the Palestinian people.

Later Tuesday, Kardashian expounded on her feelings regarding the conflict, which is estimated to have left more than 35,000 dead, most of which are Gazans.

“I sympathize with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine,” she said, taking the middle ground on the highly-polarizing issue. “I sympathize with everybody. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free.

“Feel safe. And be good people and treat them in the same respectful way you want to be treated. These are definitely scary times.”

Many have criticized Kardashian for not taking a stronger stance on the issue, saying her position is akin to those who called “All Lives Matter” during the BLM protests of 2020.

The second eldest Kardashian sister had been largely mum on the Middle East conflict before Tuesday, but she did release a statement in support of the Israeli people days after more than a thousand civilians were slaughtered or kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7.

In last year’s message, she mentioned her Armenian ancestry and said, because of it, she was “particularly sensitive” to genocide.

After the confrontation Tuesday, videos showed Kardashian seamlessly returned to her 40-minute speaking segment, which Bild reported she was paid $1 million for.