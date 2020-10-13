The Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are up to 40% for Prime Day

- Save up to 40% and get a $5 e-book credit on an Amazon Kindle
- The Kindle is our favorite e-reader. It has a front light so you can read no matter what, storage space to hold all the books you need, and is sleek enough to go anywhere.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Amazon Kindles are the best. Think of them as little pads that hold all of your favorite books. And while I love the feel of a real book more than anyone, a Kindle is great because it allows you to read anywhere—in the dark, on a subway—wherever, thanks to its sleek design and backlit screen. This sale even includes a $5 e-book credit so you can get started on building your digital library.
Amazon Kindle
33% Off
Kindle Paperwhite
38% Off
Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof
34% Off
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.