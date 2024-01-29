King Charles’ doctors decision to keep him in hospital for a third night after his prostate procedure has sparked “unease” because he was only due to stay in hospital for two nights, an insider has said.

Speaking to the Sun, a source said: “It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue.

“The extra stay is entirely precautionary but has nevertheless reportedly caused some unease.”

The source added that Charles, who is now widely expected to be released Monday, could remain out of public view for longer than anticipated, saying: “It’s now expected Charles will have to avoid public jobs for at least a month on medical advice. But knowing the king, he will try to keep some private audiences and insist on keeping on top of his paperwork.”

The Sun added that they expected Kate Middleton, who has also been at The London Clinic for abdominal surgery, could be discharged on Monday as well.

In a break with protocol, Charles was visited twice over the weekend by his wife Camilla.

A friend previously told The Daily Beast: “Charles is an older man. He was 73 when his mother died, so even if he lives to 100 he is not even close to half of his mother’s reign [70 years]. I’m afraid the prostate problems are an unwelcome reminder of those simple facts.”