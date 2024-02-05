King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Palace Announces

King Charles III has cancer, Buckingham Palace said today.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.

“The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The palace advised journalists that the diagnosis was not prostate cancer, as some might have assumed, and said that he had returned to London from his country home of Sandringham to commence treatment as an out-patient.

Charles’ new health scare comes a little over 24 hours after hopes for his recovery were raised when he was photographed looking cheerful while attending church on Sunday morning.

That the cancer was found not because it was symptomatic but because Charles was undergoing treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate will raise hopes that it has been caught early.

He was discharged a week ago from the private London hospital where he spent three nights after receiving treatment for his prostate.

The decision to publicly say he has cancer represents a huge break with protocol. King George VI, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late queen mother are all believed to have had cancer but to have kept their diagnoses secret.

A friend previously told The Daily Beast: “Charles is an older man. He was 73 when his mother died, so even if he lives to 100 he is not even close to half of his mother’s reign [70 years]. I’m afraid the prostate problems are an unwelcome reminder of those simple facts.”

Charles will now reluctantly be forced to accept a slowing down of his schedule, having spent the 16 months since Queen Elizabeth’s death in a dizzying blur of activity.

Charles, often described as a workaholic by his family, undertook 516 public engagements last year, including 94 abroad.

Monday’s announcement is the latest development in a few weeks of unprecedented royal medical drama, with Kate Middleton having been admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery and Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, announcing she has skin cancer.