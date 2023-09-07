King Charles Pays Moving Tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Anniversary of Her Death

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

King Charles has issued a moving tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth on the one year anniversary of her death, which also marked his accession to the throne. He also marked the occasion by releasing a photograph of her taken in 1969 by Cecil Beaton.

Charles issued the remarks in the form of an audio message and a signed, written statement, both of which were released, in a departure from tradition, at one minute past midnight, local time.

He said: “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service, and all she meant to so many of us.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all. —Charles R.”

Hours earlier, his son, Prince Harry, had paid tribute to his grandmother in a speech at the WellChild Awards, saying the queen was “looking down on all of us.”

Charles is not expected to make any further public comment on his mother’s passing, and there will be no public commemoration of the anniversary.

Following the precedent set by the queen herself when marking her father’s death, Charles’ team have said he will spend the day in private reflection.

He is understood to be at Balmoral, the Scottish castle where the queen died last year.

Prince William is expected to pay tribute to the queen’s memory when he makes a speech during a visit to Wales Friday.