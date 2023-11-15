The extent of the rift between Prince Harry and the king was graphically exposed last night after the 75th birthday party to which his younger son was not invited turned out to be a significantly larger and more lavish affair than the royals had at first suggested.

Buckingham Palace had briefed that King Charles was not intending to have a big bash to celebrate his birthday, but in the end, guests, including royals minor and major, the musician Jools Holland, and old friends and colleagues of Charles’ late parents were all invited to the party, which went on until midnight at Charles’ luxurious central London home, Clarence House.

Harry was not invited, as his spokesperson last week made clear, in an irritable intervention that came after a story appeared in the British Sunday Times falsely reported that Charles had invited Harry to the party.

However, it has emerged that Harry did call his father, who also spoke to Meghan Markle, to congratulate him on his birthday.

The BBC reported Tuesday that such a call would happen, apparently on foot of a briefing from Harry’s camp.

And The Sun reported Wednesday that Charles had a “friendly and cordial” conversation with Harry and Meghan—but said it was the first time they had spoken since the coronation six months ago.

A source told the Sun: “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”

Although the palace had previously suggested that Charles would not be having a lavish birthday celebration, instead marking the day with the official business of launching a new anti-food waste charity, in the event a large number of guests turned out for his birthday party “at home” at Clarence House.

They included, according to a report in the Daily Mail, William, Kate, Princess Beatrice, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her son, David Armstrong-Jones, Prince Philip’s friend Penny Knatchbull, Lady Susan Hussey, the former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II who was fired after making racist comments, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the musician Jools Holland.

Harry and Meghan dismissed suggestions they had been invited to the party, with a spokesperson saying last week: “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”