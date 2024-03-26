King Charles Will Defy Cancer to Attend Easter Service

King Charles was seen in public Tuesday morning for the first time since Princess Kate’s dramatic cancer announcement, as it was announced he will attend an Easter Day church service on Sunday.

The king’s determination to be seen in public is in marked contrast to Kate’s decision to retreat from public view and focus on her family while she battles cancer.

His decision to attend the Easter Sunday service came as a surprise as the palace had briefed the king would be avoiding public-facing events while being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Charles, who has made a point of being driven in a state vehicle with big windows in recent weeks, was photographed waving to well wishers as he arrived in London from Windsor.

Buckingham Palace said that Charles, Camilla and other members of the family would attend the Easter Day morning service at Windsor Castle on the weekend, but that William and Kate will not be present.

An official source told The Daily Beast, “It is a smaller scale royal turnout.”