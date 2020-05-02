This Kings County Nurse Saved So Many Lives—Until She Lost Her Own to Coronavirus

At 8:15 p.m. on Friday, at the count of three, dozens of blue and white balloons rose into the Brooklyn night from outside the emergency entrance to Kings County Hospital.

One bunch was caught on the overhang above the ambulance bay, but somebody freed it with an extended IV pole. These balloons also rose moonward in tribute to Maria Guia Cabillon, a feisty, 5-foot-tall head nurse with an outsized voice who had been known to all as Mama Guia. Applause and cheers went up from the health care workers who were gathered in her memory, many clad in protective gowns, a few also wearing face shields, all wearing masks.

Then at 8:30 p.m. came the sirens of 10 ambulances, three emergency response buses and a number of police vehicles assembled outside the entrance, all with their emergency lights flashing. For weeks, the whole city had filled with these same sirens as the virus killed thousands. Guia had lost her own life in the battle to save whomever they could. And this tribute made clear that her spirit lives on with them as the fight continues.