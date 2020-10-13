Our Favorite Counter Scale Is on Sale for Prime Day

Whether you’re making a pot of pour over coffee, baking something sweet, or just cooking something up, this scale needs to be in your kitchen. It is easy to read, can convert between grams and ounces, features a timer, and best of all, comes in 12 poppy and fun colors.

Escali Arti Glass Digital Scale Down From $45 Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

