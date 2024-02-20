These Kitchen Tools Are Our Favorite Investments of 2024 So Far

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s something inspiring about resolutions—regardless of what time of year you commit to them. We imagine them to be life-altering when we set out to accomplish them, but success is hard to achieve unless your everyday habits and behaviors align with your goals. One place we often make our most lofty, ambitious resolutions is in the kitchen.

Every year, countless individuals set out to change and enliven their culinary habits, whether that’s eating healthier, ordering out less to save money, packing daily lunches, and so much more. Fortunately, cultivating new habits in the kitchen may not be easy, but with the right tools on hand, it’s much more manageable to stay on track.

So, if your resolutions for 2024 include making realistic changes to your food habits, these versatile, tried-and-true tools from brands like Our Place and Made In are here to keep you on track for the long haul. Read below for a list of our favorite pieces to help you achieve those worthwhile culinary resolutions.

Goal: Cook More At Home

Our Place The Cast Iron Cookware Set Whether you’re budgeting, trying to eat healthier, or just want to be more self-sufficient, cooking more at home can help your wallet and your waste line. While cooking at home and eating out less is doable, it makes it easier to stick to your goal when you have the right appliances and tools in your kitchen. The Cast Iron Cookware Set from Our Place, which features sturdy, easy-to-clean pieces like the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Grill Pan, and Grill Press, is everything you need to streamline cooking at home. Not only is the versatile set going to be the only tools you’ll need to sear, steam, braise, fry, grill, saute, bake, and much more, it’ll last you years to come. Not only can the well-reviewed cookware endure temps up to 500°F, but it’s also backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Buy At Our Place $ 395 Free Shipping

Goal: Make More Coffee At Home

Breville Barista Touch Sure, it’s more convenient to pop into your local coffee shop or drive through to get your java fix, but this daily “treat” can become a huge expense. If you’re a daily coffee drinker, investing in a high-quality espresso or coffee machine will help save you money in the long run. If you’re hoping to start with a more budget-friendly option, you can always go with the tried-and-true Nespresso, but if you want the expensive coffee-shop experience and taste replicated at home, you’ll want to go with the professional-level Breville Barista Touch. The sleek, beginner-friendly piece features an easy-to-use touch screen that grinds and brews your favorite beverages—eight options total. You can easily adjust the machine to personalize the strength, milk texture, and temperature of each cup. You’ll be an at-home pro barista—latte art and all—in no time. Buy At Breville $ 1000 Free Shipping

Goal: Become a Pro Baker

Caraway Bakeware Set Down From $275 While you may not end up competing on The Great British Bake Off in this lifetime, who says it’s too late to turn into a savvy baker from the comfort of home? Mastering the delicious art of cookies, cakes, breads, and other doughy treats takes patience and practice, as well as the right tools to bring your carby creations to life. While bakeware is certainly not hard to come by, you can’t go wrong with the Caraway Bakeware Set. The colorful, ceramic-coated five-piece set features two baking sheets, a muffin pan, a rectangular pan, and a bonus organization bin—everything you need to start your baking journey from scratch. Here’s to a fragrant bounty of sourdoughs and pastries to come! Buy At Caraway $ 245 Free Shipping

Goal: Faster Meal Prep

Made In Knives A dull knife slows down the job. You’ll find yourself slicing the same produce and provisions again and again to get the job done. That’s why it’s key to have the right pieces to start with to make sure every step of prep is never wasted on poor-performing tools. Sure, you could sharpen that decades-old knife you’ve been holding on to since your college days, or you could purchase a few knives that’ll save you major time along the way. These super-affordable, artisan knives from Made In are forged in France and are so efficient, well-performing, and sharp that we recommend you keep a stash of Band-Aids on hand in the kitchen. You could dip your toe in the water to start with a single 8-inch Chef Knife, or you could save yourself some major time and go ahead and buy the whole set like a pro chef. Buy At Made In Cookware $ 500 Free Shipping

Goal: Pack Lunches Instead of Takeout

Yeti Daytrip Lunch Box Ordering takeout or delivery for lunch is an easy habit to fall into, but it’s not always the best choice if you’re looking to be healthier or save money. Packing a lunch will save you money and help you avoid not-so-nutritious meals, even if you only dedicate a few days a week to bringing your own homemade fare. Not only does Yeti offer a packable lunch box you’ll be eager to carry into the office, but it’ll keep your cuisine cool for hours. Buy At Yeti $ 80 Free Shipping

