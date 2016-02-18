Klein: Trump Has ‘Lizard Brain’

The “Lizard Brain” is a popular term for the oldest part of our minds, the limbic cortex. Psychologists have linked this region to emotion, aggression, fight or flight, and fornication. Thus when Time political columnist Joe Klein described GOP presidential wannabe / blustering bully / hot air bag Donald Trump as having a “highly developed Lizard Brain” on MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlier today, he wasn’t exactly passing a compliment.

He was, however, making some sense.

Klein also compared Trump to Caligula, the incestuous, probably insane ruler of ancient Rome who was assassinated after just four years by members of his government for being a raving lunatic in an era where some lunacy was deemed acceptable in tyrannical leaders.

Again, he has a point. Watch the clip above.