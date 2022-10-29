Korean Halloween Celebrations End in Stampede, Mass Deaths

Halloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes left more than 200 people injured or dead, according to the Associated Press.

The nightmare occurred in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions.

Authorities initially reported the incident resulted only in “cardiac arrests”—but the fire department subsequently confirmed the sudden crush of bodies killed at least 59 and wounded around 150 more. The agency warned that those figures will likely rise.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, told AP that 13 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 were still on the streets.

The exact cause of the disaster is as yet unclear, although multiple reports have placed the tragedy in the vicinity of the Hamilton Hotel, a popular destination in the city.

Local authorities deployed 142 fire department vehicles to the site, and Mayor Oh Se-hoon reportedly made hasty arrangements to return home from a trip to Europe.

Videos posted to social media reportedly from around the time of the incident show streets congested with a multinational crowd.

Others later showed motionless bodies on the ground as rescue crews hurried and multiple people attempted CPR.