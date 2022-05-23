Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian Gothic Wedding to Travis Barker Brought the Looks

The photographs make it look as if the bride, groom and guests were negotiating a series of rocky outcrops and vertiginous steps in extremely high fashion. So, extra points for that.

Despite these physical perils, over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister in the Kardashian clan, wed her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer and resurgent pop hitmaker, Travis Barker in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their extended families. All we can say is what a relief, after that very involved engagement set-up and their so-called practice wedding in Vegas on April 4, and a smaller, very real wedding in Santa Barbara on May 15. Third time, a week later, really was the charm—but is the final ceremony?

For the Italian Kravis union, the Kardashian clan were decked out in refreshingly vampiric, boudoir-adjacent archival Dolce & Gabbana creations rather than their favored Calabasas Minimalist duds. Khloe Kardashian accessorized hers with a golden crown. (The photo at the top of this article is from the Met Gala.)

The opulent, Italian Gothic tone to the festivities was epitomized by Kourtney’s wedding dress: a white, custom-made Dolce & Gabbana corset dress inspired by vintage lingerie, which the POOSH mogul paired with tulle gloves. The ensemble was offset by a stunning, cathedral length lace veil featuring the visage of the Virgin Mary, a design which Kardashian told Vogue was inspired by Barker’s tattoos; it’s also accompanied by text spelling out “family loyalty respect.”

The luxurious fashion moments weren’t confined to the wedding ceremony, though. The entire group set the tone on Friday for Kardashian and Barker’s welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino: the bride-to-be appeared in a sheer, crimson bustier bodice by Dolce & Gabbana, looking appropriately Dita Von Teese-like next to her steadfastly goth husband, also dressed in Dolce.

The rest of the family fell in step too, for the most part: Kylie Jenner appeared in a little black dress by Dolce with sporty motorcycle boots, while Kim Kardashian’s skintight cutout look was nominally Dolce, but really could have been pulled right from Kim’s SKIMS shapewear line.

Kendall Jenner looked great at the dinner in her satin Dolce dress and blood red cross necklace; she'd look completely at home in the cast of The Craft.

The next day, the Dolce train kept rolling. Kourtney slipped into a black minidress and black opera gloves from the luxury fashion house’s spring/summer 1998 collection. A Virgin Mary also adorned this dress, mirroring Kourtney’s veil.

But it may have been Kylie Jenner who won Saturday’s style battle with her close-fitting, floral-patterned Dolce sundress, a refreshingly adult look which flattered her immensely and evoked shades of Sophia Loren.

Khloe Kardashian did not understand the assignment. She wore over-the-knee boots and an Instagram Girl minidress. Get with the theme!

Kris Jenner, god bless her, was snapped at some point wearing a custom-made Dolce caftan with “PORTOFINO” embroidered on the front, as well as other smaller patches of flowers, bicycles and bikini-wearing bathers. Major points for eclecticism.

In all, the mostly-coordinating fashion moments served by the Kardashian-Jenners for their weekend in Italy were a genuinely delightful reflection of the love shared by newly-wedded couple: ever since they first got together, Kourtney and Travis have generated endless digital fodder with their shameless displays of PDA, adorably emo Instagram captions (“I Would Die 4 U,” “With you anything is possible,” etc.) and matching outfits.

They basically act like teenagers. Teen love, as we all know, is ridiculously over the top because teenagers believe no one else has ever felt as powerfully as they do, that their love is heavenly and otherworldly; something out of a fairy tale.

And so, in a masterstroke, Kravis got married in a 16th-century castle on the Italian seaside, draped in religious signifiers, and unapologetically obsessed with each other.

Dismiss their courtship as silly all you want, but last August, accompanied by Kardashian, Barker traveled by airplane for the first time since surviving a horrific plane crash in 2008 that killed four others and burned 65% of the drummer’s body. Barker and Kardashian can be grating, sure, but if that’s not moving evidence of deep healing taking place, I don’t know what is.