Kris Jenner Announces Unexpected Family Death

Kris Jenner has revealed that her younger sister, Karen Houghton, has died at the age of 65.

Jenner, 68, shared pictures of the pair to Instagram as she paid tribute to her only sister.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” she wrote. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny.”

“She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together,” she continued. “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Houghton’s cause of death was not revealed but TMZ reported that San Diego County officials are attributing her death to natural causes.

Jenner and Houghton had a tumultuous relationship over the years, with the latter saying money had changed her sister.

“I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister. I’m not afraid of her. I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “She’s a huge celebrity and now she has changed. I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris… ever since she moved to L.A.”

Houghton is survived by her only child, 26-year-old Natalie, who she shared with ex-husband Mark Zettel.