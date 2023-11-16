It Turns Out Our Favorite New Cleaning Brand Was Founded by Kris Jenner

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s be clear about something right from the get-go: we don’t believe a celebrity’s endorsement of or attachment to a brand should influence your decision whether or not to buy its products. We always feel it’s better to shop based on research, reviews, comparisons, and testing experiences, but we can’t deny that having a celebrity name helps catch our attention.

With 52.8 million Instagram followers, a starring role on the multi-year smash hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and being a mother (and momager) to some of the most famous faces around, we think it’s safe to call Kris Jenner a bona fide celebrity—but, like many of her children, she’s also a veritable entrepreneur. Jenner joined forces with Emma Grede to quietly launch a new cleaning brand, Safely, a couple of years ago. Now, you can find the brand’s cleaning sprays, hand soaps, glass cleaners, and laundry detergents on Amazon, Target, and even in Whole Foods stores.

Whether you love or hate the Kardashian-Jenner family, Safely’s products are worth your attention—but not because of their celebrity status. The products’ scent, efficacy, and non-harmful ingredients are what give it true star power. Safely products don’t have fragrances with names like “Lavender Lilac” or “Vanilla Bean.” Instead, they are called names like “Calm,” “Rise,” or “Bright.” Within each scent profile, you’ll find a complete lineup of products, from hand soap to dish soap to cleaning spray to laundry detergent and so on, so once you find an aroma you like, you can commit to it.

Safely Hand Soap Bundle Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

As for efficacy, I’ve now used the hand soap, the laundry detergent, and the all-purpose cleaning spray for weeks, and I can say that these Safely products perform as well or better than any comparable options I’ve ever tried. The gentle hand soap leaves my hands feeling clean but not dry, the spray cuts through countertop grease and grime, and the detergent leaves our sheets and garments smelling great.

Safely All-Purpose Universal Cleaner Bundle Buy At Amazon $

The final part of the story is, ironically, what you won’t read when you take a look at a Safely bottle. You won’t read the names of a bunch of harsh chemicals, you see, because Safely products are formulated without stabilizers, dye, ammonia, bleach, or other ingredients commonly found in soaps and cleaners.

Safely Everyday Laundry Detergent Liquid Bundle Buy At Amazon $

Our favorite part about Safely’s cleaning line is that the included ingredients are clearly explained on the brand’s website. For example, in the Bright Hand Soap, you’ll find a few things that might sound a bit off-putting, like Sodium Laurylglucosides Hydroxypropylsulfonate, but right after that 44-letter ingredient, you’ll find a parenthetical statement reading “surfactant to create lather.” And, if you research Sodium Laurylglucosides Hydroxypropylsulfonate, you’ll find it’s a mild cleaning agent sourced from things like coconuts, corn, or soybeans.

All in all, I wasn’t expecting much from Kris Jenner’s natural cleaning line, but I sure am impressed.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.