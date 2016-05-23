‘Kris Jenner U’ Scrubs Its Social Media After Daily Beast Expose

Read Part 1: Kris Jenner and the Shady Crew Behind Her $105,000-a-Year Business School

Read Part 2: What Trump Knew About ‘Kardashian U’

Read Part 3: How the ‘School for Gods’ Seduced America

Kris Jenner’s new business school, Legacy Business School, began scrubbing content from its social media pages on Monday, hours after The Daily Beast reported claims by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) that the organization is the rebranded European School of Economics, which had been operating a campus in New York State illegally for years.

The Kardashian mom is the new chairwoman and face of the school, which is based in Trump Tower and costs up to $105,360 per year for a non-degree certificate. Legacy Business School’s Facebook and Instagram pages had been deleted and marked as private respectively on Monday afternoon.

When a Daily Beast reporter reached out to a Legacy Business School’s spokesperson about the pulldown, Sana Javaid of Rubenstein Public Relations responded over an hour later.

“Just seeing your note. Went online and everything seems up?” Javaid said.

By then, the school’s pages had returned with several recent posts deleted.

The school’s most recent post, from May 12th—a picture of Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians Producer Carla DiBello, and ESE and Legacy CEO Alessandro Nomellini at the school’s Dubai campus launch last month—was deleted.

When asked if there was any reason why those posts were deleted, Javaid responded, “Don’t work on social.” Pressed for a response from someone who does work on social media, Javaid said she’d “make an inquiry.”

The school hadn’t responded at press time. The school had repeatedly declined to comment on The Daily Beast’s original story about its relationship with the European School of Economics and that institution’s troubled history.

As The Daily Beast reported on Monday, the New York State Education Department claims that the European School of Economics applied to change its name to Legacy Business School in 2016, after years of operating a campus in New York without legally necessary permission from the state’s Board of Regents.

Court records revealed that European School of Economics has also been sued a dozen times in the United States in the past decade for failure to pay off debts. Lawsuits filed against the school’s Madrid campus allege that teachers were never paid dues. (In 2014, one lecturer won a 25,100 euro judgment from the insolvent satellite school.)

Jenner launched Legacy Business School at a press conference in Dubai last month, with plans to its UAE campus next year. The school’s website is still active and accepting applications.

The webpage for The International School of New York, the name briefly adopted by Jenner and Co. in 2015 but seemingly abandoned after the rebranding attempt, was also pulled from the Internet by Monday evening. The page, which used to feature photos of Jenner and Italian fashion designer Valentino at ESE’s gala, now displays a 404 error, but a cached version of the page still exists, for now.