Kylie Jenner’s Epic Met Ball Bathroom Selfie Breaks All Anna Wintour’s Rules in Style

Well, at least she didn’t Photoshop it.

There is a strict no-selfie, no-social policy in place at the Met Ball—but it seems no one told Kylie Jenner.

The 19-year-old sister of Kim Kardashian posted an epic, star-studded, mirror selfie from last night’s event, which looks set to become one of the defining images of the 2017 bash.

The bathroom picture includes Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, Puff Daddy, Brie Larson, and Paris Jackson among others.

“Annual bathroom selfie,” the snap, which shows the gaggle of stars huddling around Kylie in the bathroom, was captioned.

The spontaneity and authenticity of the picture contrasts with the usual, formal staged pictures taken inside the Met Ball and on its red-carpet runway.

It has already attracted close to two million likes on Instagram.

A strict “no social” policy is supposed to prohibit guests from posting snaps taken from inside the Met Gala—Vogue Editor Anna Wintour has previously said: “I’ve never taken a selfie and I don’t plan to start now”—however the rule was widely flouted this year.

Ashley Graham posted a picture captioned, “You guys I’m in, and I’m not supposed to be doing any social media, but this is so freaking awesome!”

The preparations for the legendary event were documented in the 2016 film The First Monday in May.

Parsley is banned, “because you don’t want that stuck in your teeth,” as are onions and garlic.

Cellphone usage is discouraged at the event: “Anna is sort of an old-school traditionalist. She likes a dinner party where people are actually speaking to each other,” one staffer said in the film, “We aren't sitting over people’s shoulders, but if it’s an obvious thing we might gently remind them.”