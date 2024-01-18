L.A. Times Plans to Lay Off Another Round of Staffers

The Los Angeles Times plans to enact another round of layoffs this week, according to the paper’s bargaining committee, half a year after the company shed 13 percent of its staff and weeks after its executive editor resigned.

“The company has told us it intends to imminently execute another major round of layoffs at the L.A. Times and has asked the Guild to gut seniority protections in our contract so they have vastly more freedom to pick who they want to lay off,” the committee wrote in a note to staffers, according to The Washington Post.

In exchange, the guild wrote, the company would provide some buyouts and reduce the number of cut guild staffers by 50. The guild called an emergency meeting for Thursday afternoon, noting that off-the-record bargaining sessions prevented them from disclosing how many people the company would let go. “But folks: This is the Big One.”

The Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Drama has plagued the paper since last summer’s layoffs, which saw 73 people across various Times desks leave the paper. “It’s terrible. I feel awful about it but when you’re a leader you have moments like this,” then-executive editor Kevin Merida told staffers following the layoffs, according to the L.A. Times. “We’ll be losing a lot of very valuable people and that’s just really hard to take. It’s hard for me, too.”

Merida left the paper on Jan. 9, with an announcement by owner Patrick Soon-Shiong noting he and Merida “mutually agreed that his role as executive editor of the L.A. Times will conclude this week.” According to The Wrap, tensions between Merida and Soon-Shiong reached a boiling point last month when the owner reportedly challenged a newsroom decision. (The L.A. Times disputed the fact with The Wrap.)

The L.A. Times news comes at the tail end of a wave of layoffs across the media industry. Condé Nast announced a round of cuts at Pitchfork on Wednesday, saying it planned to absorb the online magazine into GQ. That followed cuts across its various brands last month, resulting in the loss of 270 workers across verticals such as WIRED and The New Yorker. Those layoffs came as other media brands like Vox Media, The Washington Post, and The Messenger saw staff exits, due in part to declining advertising revenue and audiences’ shifting news consumption habits.