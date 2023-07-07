Poolside ‘Karen’ Who Spewed Racist Bile Is ID’d as Feng Shui Consultant

A Colorado white woman who specializes in Feng Shui interior decorating has gone viral for morphing into a full-blown Karen, spewing racist vitriol toward a Latino family while lounging poolside in a bikini.

According to the Daily Mail, Blair Featherman, who works as an art consultant and interior designer, railed against a Latino family at her apartment complex in the affluent Lakewood neighborhood for having a “fucking Mexican party in the pool.”

In a video posted to TikTok by @jadeserie on July 6, a blond-haired woman in a bikini stands under a cabana, yelling.

“You have a fucking Mexican party in a pool, trash,” she directs to the person filming.

As the woman walks toward a chair, she notices the person is recording her and tells them to stop.

“You can’t just record me,” she says, grabbing the person’s phone.

Later on, she’s filmed sitting on a beach chair, telling the group to “go back to Denver.”

“Get the fuck out of here!” someone in the group responds to her.

“I live here!” she says. “Nowhere where you came from, wherever you came from, you fucking lowclass slime!”

She then bashes someone’s attire before sitting back in her chair and screaming, “You don’t even know what Hermès is!” At another point, a male member of her group is seen apparently restraining her in her lounge chair.

The debacle eventually led to the police being called, the Daily Mail reported. However, it is unclear if any arrests were made, and the Lakewood Police Department did not immediately provide The Daily Beast with any police report of the incident.

Featherman operates her own home decor company dedicated to Feng Shui and peaceful spatial energy, according to an Evergreen Chamber of Commerce newsletter and Featherman’s Twitter page She previously worked with the Masters Gallery in Denver.

“It has come to our attention that a former employee has appeared on social media expressing hateful and offensive statements,” the Masters Gallery said in a statement. “Master’s Gallery Denver has not employed this individual for over 5 years and condemns any actions or statements expressing hatred or racism.”

The gallery added that it supports “artists and people of all backgrounds.”

Featherman did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s multiple requests for comment.