Lamar Alexander Joins Republican ‘Moderates’ Kissing Trump’s Ring

A favorite parlor game in Washington is counting Republican senators who might vote to remove President Trump from office. On everybody’s list until last week was Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, former governor, former university president, secretary of education in the first Bush administration — the epitome of an Establishment Republican who’s not running for reelection in 2020.

Graham had been one of nine holdouts who refused to sign onto a resolution sponsored by Republican Lindsey Graham to condemn the House’s “closed-door” impeachment inquiry. Then he folded last week, a Big Get for the anti-impeachers that gave those who once admired him another reason to wonder what happened to the Lamar they knew, the Lamar who reminded them of Howard Baker, the Tennessee Republican who’d put country over party in the Watergate hearings.

“He’s the only Republican I ever voted for,” says Roy Neel, a Tennessean and longtime chief of staff to Al Gore, another native son. “He was a good governor, a moderate governor. You could count on him doing the right thing for the state. He brought people together, he had good staff, and he reflected Tennessee then, a moderate, swing state. He was heir to Howard Baker’s legacy. Somewhere along the way he parked his integrity.”