Lamar Odom Bristles at Question About Dating Trans Women

Lamar Odom is making the rounds to promote his new podcast Keeping Up With Sports with co-hosts Caitlyn Jenner and Zach Hirsch—and since he’s hosting the show with his former mother-in-law, the retired basketball star was asked for his thoughts about transgender people.

In the final moments of a new interview with YouTuber Adam22 on the No Jumper podcast, Odom jokingly stood to leave the interview when asked if he’d “end up giving trans women a chance, due to Caitlyn being such a big part of your life?”

“Trans women a chance—as far as a chance as …” Odom said as the two men made bewildered eye contact with one another. “What do you mean, chance?” Odom said, realizing what’s being asked. “Nah, nah, nah, this guy is crazy,” he said with a laugh as he stood to exit the conversation, leaving Hirsh still sitting awkwardly at the interview table.

Odom, who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, has close ties with Jenner. And now the two former pro athletes plan to cash in on their unlikely connection with their new podcast.

Jokes aside, Odom had earlier in the interview sung his co-host’s praises: “Caitlyn is incredible as host though, just think about it: relationship with the Kardashians, Olympic gold medalist, draft in the NBA, transformation from the most masculine guy to a woman,” he said. “That’s enough to talk about, I would think.”

Despite citing a relationship with the Kardashians as a draw for the new show, Odom said he resents that the name Keeping Up With Sports suggests it has anything to do with the Kardashians. “The show is not about them,” he said, “It’s about life and sports.”

The podcast, which is yet to premiere, has taped six episodes so far, he added. As for where the show will live, Odom shared that he wasn’t yet sure. “That’s why [he and co-host Zach Hirsch] are going on this [press] run, tour thing,” he said, “trying to get somebody to pick it up, I guess.”

Although the show will focus on “life and sports,” Jenner will talk at least a bit about her transition, according to Odom. “We talked about some surgeries and going through some hard times,” he said.