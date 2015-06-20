LAPD Shoot Man In Head, Roll Him Over and Handcuff Him

A man in Los Feliz, California was shot in the head last night after flagging down police.

"The officers stopped to investigate and see what was needed," LAPD spokesman Lt John Jenal told NBC Los Angeles. "This person then extended their arm, which was wrapped in a towel."

The officers, who say they believe he had a gun in his hand, told him to drop his weapon, then, according to onlookers, fired four shots. At least one of the round appears to have struck the suspect in the head, as evidenced by this video, which depicts the officers rolling him over to handcuff him after he has collapsed. No officers were shot.

The suspect is currently in critical condition.

The LAPD has yet to confirm whether or not there was a weapon wrapped in the towel. LAPD officers shot and killed 589 suspects between 2000 and 2014, which works out to nearly one per week.

An official probe has been launched into the shooting.