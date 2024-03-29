Lara Trump Taunts Her ‘YUGE Fans in the Liberal Media’ With New Song

Look out, Beyoncé.

The newly installed co-chair of the Republican National Committee debuted a new single at midnight on Friday, with help from the same production team behind songs by failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and the J6 Prison Choir.

Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump’s adult son Eric, said the roundly mocked tune, “Anything is Possible,” centers on “themes of faith, resilience and taking risks,” according to a pre-release announcement. In a Thursday night post on X, formerly Twitter, Trump called the tune “A little something I had fun with over the winter (and a few more too that I’ll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media).”

“Even when it’s getting hard in this hurricane life, you still gotta spread your wings and fly,” the Trump daughter-in-law sings in the song. “Don’t think, just jump. You can’t give up. Know that anything is possible. Have faith, believe, just trust, you’ll see, anything is possible. I’ve had my ups and downs, cried when no one’s around. Still gotta put my game face on, even when I’m not feeling strong. No matter how it seems, I wouldn’t trade a thing, ‘cause all of it makes me who I am.”

Right-wing outlet Breitbart got an advance copy of “Anything is Possible,” noting that one of the lines in it reprises part of a speech Lara Trump gave this year at CPAC: “I put my armor on and I stand for what’s to come, ’cause there’s darkness before the dawn.”

LJ Fino, who produced and arranged the track, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to present Lara Trump’s first original single, a testament to her journey as a hardworking mother, a powerhouse in cultural influence, and more importantly an unstoppable recording artist.”

Fino called the song “a page out of Lara’s diary.”

“I’m sure music lovers alike will agree that it is a fantastic record,” he said.

On social media, early reviews have been less-than-kind.

“Lara Trump going flat and sharp in the same note is quite the feat,” one listener said.

“This siliconed grifter is so clueless, she obviously thinks she can sing,” said another.

“The song is shit,” said a third.

Fino, who co-produced the January 6 Prison Choir’s “Justice for All (ft. President Trump),” and Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes, My Ass,” a diss track fallaciously calling into question the size of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

“Anything is Possible” was recorded at studios in Miami and Coral Gables, Florida, Breitbart reported. According to the listed credits, Lara Trump co-wrote the lyrics with Stacy Barthe, who has worked with Katy Perry, T.I., Britney Spears, and Rihanna. Singer-songwriter Jimmy Cozier, best known for the 2001 hit “She’s All I Got,” is also credited as a lyricist, and Danny Keys and DJ Fuse, two members of Miami-based production team The Pushers, who have worked with Meek Mill, Bad Bunny, and Kendrick Lamar, are listed as arrangers.

The song was released by First Class Records, a division of conservative commentator Ed Henry’s Mailman Media. In addition to Lara Trump, the label’s roster also features Ultra MAGA rapper and alleged Proud Boys associate Forgiato Blow, Phil Nico, who collaborated with Blow on the song, “Trump Won,” and Loza Alexander, a hip-hop artist with a body of work that includes songs such as “Let’s Go Brandon,” “Free Trump,” and “Indicted We Stand.”

Lara Trump last fall released a version of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” to widespread derision. Her latest, according to a statement issued earlier this week to announce the upcoming release, was “a great creative outlet for me over the past several months.”

“I have truly enjoyed every aspect: from writing, to recording in the studio, to tweaking the musical arrangements, and I’m excited to share my passion for music with the world,” she said. “While my immediate focus over the next eight months will be my new role at the RNC, I look forward to a time when I can jump back into this space… unfortunately all my fans in the liberal media will have to wait a little longer.”