Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times in Florida Prison: Report

Larry Nassar, the sports doctor convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times inside a federal prison in Florida on Sunday, according to a report.

Sources cited by the Associated Press said he was in stable condition Monday after the alleged assault by another incarcerated person at United States Penitentiary Coleman. One of the unnamed sources said Nassar, 59, had been stabbed in the chest and the back.

Nassar is currently serving decades in prison after sexually assaulting dozens of gymnasts, including Olympic medal winners. He admitted to abusing the athletes during his time working at USA Gymnastics—where Olympians train—and at Michigan State University. He separately pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material in 2017.

Questions about how Nassar was able to get away with his serial offending for over 20 years have overshadowed the case. Victims testified that they had informed adults—including coaches—about Nassar’s abuse, but that the complaints had not been reported.

The FBI knew of allegations against Nassar in 2015 but he was not arrested until the following year. More than 100 women, including seven-time Olympic medal winner Simone Biles, filed a lawsuit seeking more than $1 billion from the government for the FBI’s failure to detain him sooner. A 2021 report from the DOJ’s independent inspector general said the delay gave Nassar the opportunity to abuse dozens of more athletes.

Michigan State, which had also been accused of ignoring allegations against Nassar as far back as the 1990s, agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls whom he assaulted. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee separately agreed to pay a $380 million settlement to more than 300 of Nassar’s victims.

More to follow.