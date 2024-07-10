Las Vegas Smashes Heatwave Record
SWELTERING IN SIN CITY
Las Vegas locals are used to gamblers getting burned on the strip, but this year the sun is putting everyone in the hot seat. Sin City broke their all-time record of five consecutive days with temperatures above 115 degrees on Wednesday, shattering a four-day heat streak set in July of 2005. Meteorologists expect the heat wave to continue until Friday. The city also set a new daily mark of 119 degrees on Tuesday, one degree off from bursting their all-time highest temperature of 120. More than 151 million Americans were under heat alerts on Wednesday, or 45 percent of the population, according to a heat tracker managed by Heat.gov, a division of the National Weather Service. The heat wave this early in the summer is as unprecedented as it is dangerous. There have been at least nine heat-related deaths in Clark County, which includes Vegas and some of its suburbs.