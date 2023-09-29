Vegas Cops Arrest Suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Murder

Las Vegas police have reportedly arrested a man in connection to the long-unsolved drive-by shooting of 25-year-old rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The Associated Press, citing police sources, reported Friday that Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, was arrested early Friday and that prosecutors later announced in court that he was charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo also reportedly revealed in court that a grand jury had been seated for months in Shakur’s case. DiGiacomo then described Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur, the AP reported.

Davis has long been linked to Shakur’s death—and even admitted in interviews and in his 2019 memoir that he was in the car during the shooting.

In the memoir, Compton Street Legend, Davis said he told authorities in 2010 that he witnessed the murder. At the time, Davis was facing drug charges. “They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out,” he wrote in the book, according to the AP.

In July, authorities executed a search warrant at the Henderson home of Davis’ wife in connection with the Shakur case. The search warrant, obtained by CNN, names Davis and says police were looking for electronics, photographs, letters, and other documents. CNN reported that police ultimately took computers, marijuana, a copy of Vibe magazine that featured Shakur, and a copy of Davis’ memoir.

Shakur was fatally shot in the drive-by near the Las Vegas Strip as he was in a car waiting at a red light. At the time, he was in a BMW with Death Row Records Marion “Suge” Knight. Authorities say that a white Cadillac pulled up next to their car and opened fire. Shakur was hit several times and died at the hospital about a week later.

This breaking story will be updated.