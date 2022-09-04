Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Stabbed to Death Outside His Home

An investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal was stabbed to death outside his home late Friday in what police believe may have been a fight.

Jeff German, 69, who wrote the book Murder in Sin City, was found dead Saturday morning after a 911 call alerted police to the body.

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” said Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren. “We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”

Police said the fight is believed to be an isolated incident, though they have not determined a motive.

German joined the paper in 2010 after a decades-long career at the Las Vegas Sun. His reporting tackled a wide swath of topics, from city inspections and councilmen feuds, to the 2017 mass shooting at a festival and a true-crime podcast series.

His final story, published Aug. 4, involved travel companies appearing before the Nevada Supreme Court to fight a lawsuit over unpaid hotel room taxes.

Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook commended his 12-year career at the paper, calling him the “gold standard” of journalism.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Cook said. “It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”